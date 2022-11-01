Jobs Assam: Gauhati University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Department of Commerce, Gauhati University (GU) has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of 07 Teaching Associate(s) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Gauhati University Job Opening

Name of Post Teaching Associate

No.of Vacancy 07

Specialization:

A. 3 posts for Accountancy & Finance.

B. 3 posts for Management & Marketing.

C. 1 post for Statistics

Salary Rs.23,000/- per month (Fixed)

Job Location Guwahati, Assam

Walk-in-date 7-Nov-2022

Qualification

Candidates should have done M.Com, M.Sc.

How to apply

Interested candidates having eligibility as per the UGC Regulation, 2018 may appear in the interview with all relevant original certificates/documents, a set of which is to be submitted (self-attested) on the date of interview.

Venue for the walk-in-interview/Reporting and document verification: VC's Conference Room (Ground Floor), Gauhati University Campus.

The candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates/



Document verification from 10.30 AM to 11.00 AM on the day of interview i.e. 07.11.2022.

