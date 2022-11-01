Jobs Assam: Gauhati University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Department of Commerce, Gauhati University (GU) has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of 07 Teaching Associate(s) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Gauhati University Job Opening
Name of Post Teaching Associate
No.of Vacancy 07
Specialization:
A. 3 posts for Accountancy & Finance.
B. 3 posts for Management & Marketing.
C. 1 post for Statistics
Salary Rs.23,000/- per month (Fixed)
Job Location Guwahati, Assam
Walk-in-date 7-Nov-2022
Qualification
Candidates should have done M.Com, M.Sc.
How to apply
Interested candidates having eligibility as per the UGC Regulation, 2018 may appear in the interview with all relevant original certificates/documents, a set of which is to be submitted (self-attested) on the date of interview.
Venue for the walk-in-interview/Reporting and document verification: VC's Conference Room (Ground Floor), Gauhati University Campus.
The candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates/
Document verification from 10.30 AM to 11.00 AM on the day of interview i.e. 07.11.2022.