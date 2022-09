Jobs Assam

Gramin Healthcare invites online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Centre Manager for multiple locations in Meghalaya. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

Gramin Healthcare Job Opening

Name of Post Centre Manager

No.of Vacancy Not Mentioned

Salary Negotiable (As per industry norms)

Job Location Bajengdoba, Gomaijhora,

Boiragipara, Chokpot, Koinadubi

Last date 30th September 2022