Jobs Assam: Gramin Healthcare Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Gramin Healthcare invites online applications from eligible candidates for Pharmacist posts at multiple locations in Meghalaya. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

Gramin Healthcare Job Opening

Name of Post Pharmacist

No.of Vacancy 09

Salary Negotiable

Job Location Bajengdoba / Koinadubi/

Mookaiaw/ Phramer/ Mawlaingut/

Pynrusla/ Kongthong/ Ichamati/

New Jirang

Key Skills Medicine Brand & Salt Knowledge,

Disease Knowledge, Dispensing

Skills, Computer Knowledge

(Mail, Excel, Billing), Record Maintain.

Last date 10th October 2022

Educational Qualification

D. Pharm/B.Pharm (Valid Registration with State Pharmacy) with 6 to 5 years experience.

Roles and Responsibilities:-

Dispense medications by compounding, packaging, and labeling as per

Prescription & proper patient medication counselling.



Raising the Pharmacy Requisition as per demand or requirement.

Doing physical verification of stocks with inventory on monthly basis.



Stocktaking of short-expiry medicines in regular intervals & its planning.

Maintain a safe and clean working environment by complying with procedures, rules, and regulations.

Following up on other SOPs and grooming standards.

Handle patient queries and issues with respect to drug therapy and drug information.

To prepare bills on the computer and collect the cash, verify medicine quantity, MRP, batch number, and Expiry.

Ensure zero medication errors while dispensing medications.

Comply with regulatory laws of the Pharmacy Act

How to apply for Gramin Healthcare Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can send their CVs to careers@graminhealthcare.com



The last date for submission of the application is 10th October 2022

The interview will be on a rolling basis through online or offline mode.



