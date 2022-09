Jobs Assam: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Offline Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the post of Audiologist Jobs in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Job Openings

About HAL Job Requirement Details

Post Name Audiologist

Posts 01

Salary As Per Norms

Age Below 40 Years

Application Process Online

Last Date 01/10/2022

Location Bangalore, India

Application Fees N/A

Website hal-india.co.in

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Audiologist Vacancy:

Post Name Qualifications

Audiologist B.Sc Audiology and Speech and Language

Pathology 1 Year of Work Experience

How to Apply for HAL Job Openings 2022:

Interested candidates are required to visit www.halindia.co.in

Selection Process for Audiologist Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process Will Be Based on Interview.