Jobs Assam: Hindustan Copper Limited Recruitment 2022

Hindustan Copper Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Chairman and Managing Director Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Hindustan Copper Limited Job Opening

Name of Post Chairman and Managing Director

No.of Vacancy Various

Salary Rs. 2,00,000 – 3,70,000/- Per Month

Age limit As per the Hindustan Copper

Limited Recruitment Notification,

the candidate should have a minimum

age of 45 years and a maximum of 60 years .

Job Location Kolkata – West Bengal

Last date 22-Dec-2022

Official Website hindustancopper.com

Educational Qualification

As per Hindustan Copper official notification candidate should have completed CA, Graduation in Engineering, MBA, Post Graduation from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for Hindustan Copper Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Smt Kimbuong Kipgen Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board, Public Enterprises Bhawan, BlockNo. 14, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003

