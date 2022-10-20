Jobs Assam: Hindustan Copper Limited Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Hindustan Copper Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Chairman and Managing Director Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Hindustan Copper Limited Job Opening
Name of Post Chairman and Managing Director
No.of Vacancy Various
Salary Rs. 2,00,000 – 3,70,000/- Per Month
Age limit As per the Hindustan Copper
Limited Recruitment Notification,
the candidate should have a minimum
age of 45 years and a maximum of 60 years .
Job Location Kolkata – West Bengal
Last date 22-Dec-2022
Official Website hindustancopper.com
Educational Qualification
As per Hindustan Copper official notification candidate should have completed CA, Graduation in Engineering, MBA, Post Graduation from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for Hindustan Copper Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Smt Kimbuong Kipgen Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board, Public Enterprises Bhawan, BlockNo. 14, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003