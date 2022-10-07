Jobs Assam: Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Hindustan Copper Ltd published a job notification for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee vacancy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:

Hindustan Copper Ltd Job Opening

Name of Post Graduate Engineer Trainee

No.of Vacancy 84

Salary Rs. 40,000 - Rs. 140,000 /-Per Month

Job Location Kolkata

Last date October 31, 2022

Qualification for Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment

Candidates must hold B.Tech/B.E, M.Sc, M.E/M.Tech, MBA/PGDM, MCA



Selection Process for Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment

Candidates will be selected based on written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview. Once a candidate is selected they will be placed as Graduate Engineer Trainee in Hindustan Copper Ltd.



How to Apply Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment

Visit the official website hindustancopper.com