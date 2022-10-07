Jobs Assam: Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Hindustan Copper Ltd published a job notification for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee vacancy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:
Hindustan Copper Ltd Job Opening
Name of Post Graduate Engineer Trainee
No.of Vacancy 84
Salary Rs. 40,000 - Rs. 140,000 /-Per Month
Job Location Kolkata
Last date October 31, 2022
Qualification for Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment
Candidates must hold B.Tech/B.E, M.Sc, M.E/M.Tech, MBA/PGDM, MCA
Selection Process for Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment
Candidates will be selected based on written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview. Once a candidate is selected they will be placed as Graduate Engineer Trainee in Hindustan Copper Ltd.
How to Apply Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment
Visit the official website hindustancopper.com