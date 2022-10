Jobs Assam

IIT Hyderabad is in search of eligible candidates for X Ray Technician vacancies that are currently available. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Name of Post X Ray Technician

No.of Vacancy 1

Post Salary Rs. 25,000 /-Per Month

Job Location Sangareddy

Apply mode Online

Last Date 17/10/2022

Official Website iith.ac.in