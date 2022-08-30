Jobs Assam: Indian Coast Guard Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Indian Coast Guard has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Navik, Yantrik Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Coast Guard Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name Navik, Yantrik

Posts 300

Location All India

Salary Rs.21700-29200/- Per Month

Last Date 22/09/2022

Age 18-22 years

Application Fees All Other Candidates: Rs.225/- SC/ST Candidates: Nil Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Indian Coast Guard Job Vacancy:

Post Name Educational Qualification

Navik, Yantrik To apply for the post of Navik, Yantrik at the Indian Coast Guard, the candidate should have done 10th, 12th from any of the recognized board or University.





