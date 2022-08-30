Jobs Assam: Indian Coast Guard Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
Indian Coast Guard has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Navik, Yantrik Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Indian Coast Guard Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name Navik, Yantrik
Posts 300
Location All India
Salary Rs.21700-29200/- Per Month
Last Date 22/09/2022
Age 18-22 years
Application Fees All Other Candidates: Rs.225/- SC/ST Candidates: Nil Mode of Payment: Online
Educational Qualification for Indian Coast Guard Job Vacancy:
Post Name Educational Qualification
Navik, Yantrik To apply for the post of Navik, Yantrik at the Indian Coast Guard, the candidate should have done 10th, 12th from any of the recognized board or University.