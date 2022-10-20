Jobs Assam: Indian Coast Guard Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Indian Coast Guard has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Enrolled Followers (Sweeper/ Safaiwala) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Coast Guard job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name Enrolled Followers (Sweeper/ Safaiwala)

Posts 04

Location All India

Salary Rs. 21,700 – 69,100/- Per Month

Last Date 07/11/2022

Age 18-25 years.

Application Fees N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Coast Guard Job Vacancy:

Post Name Educational Qualification

Enrolled Followers (Sweeper/ Safaiwala) To apply for the post of

Enrolled Followers

(Sweeper/ Safaiwala) at the

Indian Coast Guard, the

candidate should have done

10th, ITI from any of the

recognized board or University.



How to Apply for Indian Coast Guard Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Recruitment Officer, Headquarters No. 7 Coast Guard District (Odisha), Badapadia, Paradip, Odisha – 754142.

