Jobs Assam: Indian Coast Guard Recruitment Notification 2022

Indian Coast Guard has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Enrolled Followers (Sweeper/ Safaiwala) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Indian Coast Guard job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name Enrolled Followers (Sweeper/ Safaiwala)
Posts 04
Location All India
Salary Rs. 21,700 – 69,100/- Per Month
Last Date 07/11/2022
Age 18-25 years.
Application Fees N/A
Educational Qualification for Indian Coast Guard Job Vacancy:
Post Name Educational Qualification
Enrolled Followers (Sweeper/ Safaiwala) To apply for the post of
Enrolled Followers
(Sweeper/ Safaiwala) at the
Indian Coast Guard, the
candidate should have done
10th, ITI from any of the
recognized board or University.
How to Apply for Indian Coast Guard Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Recruitment Officer, Headquarters No. 7 Coast Guard District (Odisha), Badapadia, Paradip, Odisha – 754142.