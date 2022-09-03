Jobs Assam: IIFT Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Coordinator. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

IIFT Job Opening

Name of Post Administrative Coordinator

No.of Vacancy Various

Salary Rs. 45,000 – 55,000/- Per Month

Age limit As per the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 45 years , as on 11-09-2022.

Job Location New Delhi

Last date 11-Sep-2022

Official Website tedu.iift.ac.in





