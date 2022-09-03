Jobs Assam: IIFT Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Coordinator. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
IIFT Job Opening
Name of Post Administrative Coordinator
No.of Vacancy Various
Salary Rs. 45,000 – 55,000/- Per Month
Age limit As per the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 45 years , as on 11-09-2022.
Job Location New Delhi
Last date 11-Sep-2022
Official Website tedu.iift.ac.in