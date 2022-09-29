Jobs Assam: IIMC Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Indian Institute of Mass Communication is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Academic and Teaching Associate posts. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
ICSIL Job Opening
Name of Post Academic and Teaching Associate
No.of Vacancy Various
Salary Rs. 35,000/- Per Month
Job Location New Delhi
Last Date to Apply Online 10-Oct-2022 Application Fee iimc.nic.in
Educational Qualification
As per IIMC official notification candidate should have completed Masters Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for ICSIL Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at IIMC official website iimc.nic.in