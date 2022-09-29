Jobs Assam: IIMC Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Indian Institute of Mass Communication is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Academic and Teaching Associate posts. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ICSIL Job Opening

Name of Post Academic and Teaching Associate

No.of Vacancy Various

Salary Rs. 35,000/- Per Month

Job Location New Delhi

Last Date to Apply Online 10-Oct-2022 Application Fee iimc.nic.in

Educational Qualification

As per IIMC official notification candidate should have completed Masters Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for ICSIL Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at IIMC official website iimc.nic.in

