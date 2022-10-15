Jobs Assam: Indian Institute Of Mass Communication Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
IIMC has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of Graduates vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
IIMC Job Opening
Name of Post Data Analyst in Department of
Communication Research
No.of Vacancy 1
Salary Rs. 40,000/- per month
Age Limit Not exceeding 40 years (as on date
of advertisement)
Apply mode E-Mail
Last Date Not Mentioned
Official Website iimc.nic.in
Educational Qualification
Eligible candidates should have completed a Master's Degree in Social Sciences preferably in Mass Communication/ Computer Science/ Statistics/ Business Administration from a UGC recognized University/ National Level Institution.
How to apply for the Indian Institute Of Mass Communication Recruitment 2022
Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format along with the updated CV through email at researchrecruitment1965@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 27th October, 2022.