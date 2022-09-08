Jobs Assam: Indian Institute of Mass Communication Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Indian Institute of Mass Communication New Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Graphic Designer in the Publications Department on Contract Basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

IIMC Job Opening

Name of Post Graphic Designer

No.of Vacancy 01

Age limit Not more than 50 years as on date of advertisement Salary Rs. 40,000/- per month (consolidated)

Job Location New Delhi

Last date 20th September, 2022



Essential Qualification

Graduate with good working knowledge of Graphics Designing

Experience: Minimum 5 years' experience in Layout and Graphic Designing. Excellent knowledge of Adobe Indesign, Photoshop CorelDraw, Illustrator, Quark Express, Pagemaker, typography and printing processes.



Desirable:

i. Diploma/Certificate in Graphic Designing and Desktop Publishing.

ii. Experience of working in reputed Government/private publishing house having direct working knowledge in graphic designing and desktop publishing

How to apply

Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 20th September, 2022.



