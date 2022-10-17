Jobs Assam: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
IISER Kolkata has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below
IISER Kolkata Job Opening
Name of Post Research Assistant
No.of Vacancy 1
Salary Rs.45,000 - Rs.45,000 Per Month
Job Location Kolkata
Apply mode Online
Last Date 17/10/2022
Official Website iiserkol.ac.in
Educational Qualification
Interested and eligible candidate should have completed M.Sc.
How to apply for IISER Kolkata Recruitment
Eligible candidates can visit the official website iiserkol.ac.in