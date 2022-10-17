Jobs Assam: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

IISER Kolkata has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below

IISER Kolkata Job Opening

Name of Post Research Assistant

No.of Vacancy 1

Salary Rs.45,000 - Rs.45,000 Per Month

Job Location Kolkata

Apply mode Online

Last Date 17/10/2022

Official Website iiserkol.ac.in

Educational Qualification

Interested and eligible candidate should have completed M.Sc.

How to apply for IISER Kolkata Recruitment

Eligible candidates can visit the official website iiserkol.ac.in

