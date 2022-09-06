Jobs Assam: IIT Delhi Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of Principle Project Scientist, Sr. Project Assistant vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:



IIT Delhi Job opening

Name of Post Principle Project Scientist, Sr. Project Assistant No.of Vacancy 02

Salary Rs. 35,400 – 79,000/- Per Month

Job Location Delhi – New Delhi

Last date 14-Sep-2022

Official Website home.iitd.ac.in



Educational Qualification

As per IIT Delhi official notification candidate should have completed ME/ M.Tech, Ph.D in Textiles, Polymers from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for IIT Delhi Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at IIT Delhi official website home.iitd.ac.in, Starting from 01-09-2022 to 14-Sep-2022



