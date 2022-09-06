Jobs Assam: IIT Delhi Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of Principle Project Scientist, Sr. Project Assistant vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
IIT Delhi Job opening
Name of Post Principle Project Scientist, Sr. Project Assistant No.of Vacancy 02
Salary Rs. 35,400 – 79,000/- Per Month
Job Location Delhi – New Delhi
Last date 14-Sep-2022
Official Website home.iitd.ac.in
Educational Qualification
As per IIT Delhi official notification candidate should have completed ME/ M.Tech, Ph.D in Textiles, Polymers from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for IIT Delhi Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at IIT Delhi official website home.iitd.ac.in, Starting from 01-09-2022 to 14-Sep-2022