Jobs Assam: IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Project Engineer. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

IIT Guwahati Job Opening

Name of Post Assistant Project Engineer

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 29,850 /-Per Month

Job Location Guwahati, Assam

Last date 26/09/2022

Educational Qualification

Candidates must hold B.Tech/B.E

Selection Process for IIT Guwahati Recruitment

Candidates will be selected based on a written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview. Once a candidate is selected they will be placed as Assistant Project Engineer in IIT Guwahati.

How to Apply IIT Guwahati Recruitment

Visit IIT Guwahati official website iitg.ac.in

