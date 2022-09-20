Jobs Assam: IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Project Engineer. More details about the recruitment are provided below.
IIT Guwahati Job Opening
Name of Post Assistant Project Engineer
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs. 29,850 /-Per Month
Job Location Guwahati, Assam
Last date 26/09/2022
Educational Qualification
Candidates must hold B.Tech/B.E
Selection Process for IIT Guwahati Recruitment
Candidates will be selected based on a written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview. Once a candidate is selected they will be placed as Assistant Project Engineer in IIT Guwahati.
How to Apply IIT Guwahati Recruitment
Visit IIT Guwahati official website iitg.ac.in