Jobs Assam: IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati invites applications from qualified candidates for filling up the vacant position of Principal Registrar. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
IIT GuwahatiRecruitment 2022 Job Openings
Post Name Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
Number of Posts 01
Salary Rs.37210/- Per Month
Job Location Guwahati, Assam
Apply Mode E-Mail
Date of notification Released 15-09-2022
Last date to send an E-Mail 23-09-2022
Application Fee No Application Fee
Official Website greentribunal.gov.in