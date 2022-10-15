Jobs Assam: IIT Roorkee Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

IIT Roorkee has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of Project Attendant vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Educational Qualification

As per IIT Roorkee official notification candidate should have completed 10th, 12th from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Walk-In Interview

How to apply for IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Room No.224, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering(East Block) on 20-Oct-2022

