Jobs Assam: IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Assistant in the project entitled, "Indian Nanoelectronics Users' Programme – Idea to Innovation (INUP-i2i)" at Centre for Nanotechnology. More details about the recruitment are provided below.



IIT Guwahati Job Opening

Name of Post Administrative Assistant PMU at MeitY Delhi No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 40,000/- per month

Walk-in-date September 9, 2022



Qualification

Master's degree in Engineering with experience in Programming languages and Microsoft office tools

Selection Procedure

A walk-in-interview will be held on September 9, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Guwahati-781039



