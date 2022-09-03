Jobs

Jobs Assam: IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Assistant in the project entitled, "Indian Nanoelectronics Users' Programme – Idea to Innovation (INUP-i2i)" at Centre for Nanotechnology.
Jobs Assam
Jobs Assam Jobs Assam
Pinku Das

Jobs Assam

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Assistant in the project entitled, "Indian Nanoelectronics Users' Programme – Idea to Innovation (INUP-i2i)" at Centre for Nanotechnology. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

IIT Guwahati Job Opening

Name of Post Administrative Assistant PMU at MeitY Delhi No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 40,000/- per month

Walk-in-date September 9, 2022

Qualification

Master's degree in Engineering with experience in Programming languages and Microsoft office tools
Selection Procedure

A walk-in-interview will be held on September 9, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Guwahati-781039

Jobs
Jobs Assam

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com