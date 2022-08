Jobs Assam: IRCTC Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation invites job applications for Computer Operator and Programming Assistant vacancy. IRCTC Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

IRCTC Job Openings

About IRCTC Job Requirement Details

Post Name Computer Operator and Programming Assistant Posts 09

Age Limit 16 to 25 years (Relaxation to SC/ST-5 yrs., OBC-3 yrs., Ex Service Man- 10 yrs., Differently abled-10 yrs)

Salary Rs.5,000 - Rs.9,000 Per Month

Application Process Online

Last Date 30/08/2022

Application Fees N/A

Location Chennai

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Computer Operator and Programming Assistant Vacancy:

Post Name Eligibility

Computer Operator and

Programming Assistant Candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board Technical Qualifications: ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in COPA trade

How to Apply for IRCTC Job Opening 2022:

To apply interested candidates may visit irctc.com

Selection Process for Computer Operator and Programming Assistant Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview.