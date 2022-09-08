Jobs Assam: IRCTC Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Group General Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

IRCTC Job Opening

Name of Post Group General Manager

No.of Vacancy 01

Age limit As per the Indian Railway Catering and Touris Corporation recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 56 years . Salary Rs.37400-67000/- Per Month

Job Location Delhi – New Delhi

Last date 07-Oct-2022

Official Website irctc.co.in

Educational Qualification

As per IRCTC official notification candidate should have completed As Per IRCTC Recruitment Norms from any of the recognized board or University. Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for IRCTC Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, deputation@irctc.com on or before 07-Oct-2022 along with all required documents



