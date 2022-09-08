Jobs Assam: IRCTC Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Group General Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
IRCTC Job Opening
Name of Post Group General Manager
No.of Vacancy 01
Age limit As per the Indian Railway Catering and Touris Corporation recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 56 years . Salary Rs.37400-67000/- Per Month
Job Location Delhi – New Delhi
Last date 07-Oct-2022
Official Website irctc.co.in
Educational Qualification
As per IRCTC official notification candidate should have completed As Per IRCTC Recruitment Norms from any of the recognized board or University. Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for IRCTC Recruitment
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, deputation@irctc.com on or before 07-Oct-2022 along with all required documents