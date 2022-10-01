Jobs Assam: IGRUA Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Under Training Assistant Aerodrome Officer posts. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

IGRUA Job Opening

Name of Post Under Training Assistant Aerodrome Officer

No.of Vacancy Various

Salary As Per Norms

Job Location Amethi, Uttar Pradesh

Last date to send an E-Mail 06-Oct-2022

Application Fee No Application Fee

Educational Qualification

As per IGRUA official notification.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for IGRUA Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, hrmigrua[at]gmail[dot]com on or before 06-Oct-2022 along with all required documents