Jobs Assam: IGRUA Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Under Training Assistant Aerodrome Officer posts. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
IGRUA Job Opening
Name of Post Under Training Assistant Aerodrome Officer
No.of Vacancy Various
Salary As Per Norms
Job Location Amethi, Uttar Pradesh
Last date to send an E-Mail 06-Oct-2022
Application Fee No Application Fee
Educational Qualification
As per IGRUA official notification.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for IGRUA Recruitment
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, hrmigrua[at]gmail[dot]com on or before 06-Oct-2022 along with all required documents