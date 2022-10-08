Jobs Assam: IIIT Delhi Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of Faculty vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

IIIT Delhi Job Opening

Name of Post Faculty

No.of Vacancy Various

Salary Rs. 2.30 Lakh/- Per Month

Job Location Delhi – New Delhi

Last date 07-Nov-2022

Official Website iiitd.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per IIIT Delhi official notification candidate should have completed Ph.D from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for IIIT Delhi Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, faculty-applications@iiitd.ac.in on or before 07-Nov-2022 along with all required documents

