Jobs Assam: IIIT Delhi Recruitment 2022

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of Faculty vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
IIIT Delhi Job Opening
Name of Post Faculty
No.of Vacancy Various
Salary Rs. 2.30 Lakh/- Per Month
Job Location Delhi – New Delhi
Last date 07-Nov-2022
Official Website iiitd.ac.in
Educational Qualification
As per IIIT Delhi official notification candidate should have completed Ph.D from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for IIIT Delhi Recruitment
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, faculty-applications@iiitd.ac.in on or before 07-Nov-2022 along with all required documents