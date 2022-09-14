Jobs Assam: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Recruitment 2021

Jobs Assam
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has sought a job notification for the recruitment of 5830 Clerk Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Openings 2021
About IBPS Job Application Requirement Details
Post Name Clerk
No. Of Posts 5830
IBPS Clerk Vacancy in Assam
Total no of posts: 156
Bank-wise vacancy:
BANK OF INDIA: 3
CANARA BANK: 7
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA: 79
PUNJAB & SIND BANK: 3
UCO BANK: 40
UNION BANK OF INDIA: 24
Age Limit Minimum: 20 years, Maximum:
28 years (As on 01.07.2021)
Salary Not Mentioned
Job Location Across India
Last Date 01/08/2021
Application Fee SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM: Rs. 175/-
(inclusive of GST). Others: Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) Start Date 12.07.2021
Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Clerk Vacancy:
To apply for the vacant posts, candidates must have the following qualifications given below in the table:
Post Name Educational Qualification
Clerk A Degree (Graduation) in any
discipline from a University recognised
by the Govt. Of India or any
equivalent qualification recognized
as such by the Central Government.
The candidate must possess valid
Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that
he/ she is a graduate on the
day he / she registers and
indicate the percentage of marks
obtained in Graduation
while registering online.
How to Apply for IBPS Job Openings 2021:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online only from 12.07.2021 to 01.08.2021 by visiting IBPS official website .
Selection Procedure for Clerk Vacancy:
The selection of the candidates will be based on the performance during the interview.