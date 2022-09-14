Jobs Assam: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Recruitment 2021

Jobs Assam

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has sought a job notification for the recruitment of 5830 Clerk Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:



Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Openings 2021

About IBPS Job Application Requirement Details

Post Name Clerk

No. Of Posts 5830

IBPS Clerk Vacancy in Assam

Total no of posts: 156

Bank-wise vacancy:

BANK OF INDIA: 3

CANARA BANK: 7

CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA: 79

PUNJAB & SIND BANK: 3

UCO BANK: 40

UNION BANK OF INDIA: 24

Age Limit Minimum: 20 years, Maximum:

28 years (As on 01.07.2021)

Salary Not Mentioned

Job Location Across India

Last Date 01/08/2021

Application Fee SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM: Rs. 175/-

(inclusive of GST). Others: Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) Start Date 12.07.2021

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Clerk Vacancy:

To apply for the vacant posts, candidates must have the following qualifications given below in the table:



Post Name Educational Qualification

Clerk A Degree (Graduation) in any

discipline from a University recognised

by the Govt. Of India or any

equivalent qualification recognized

as such by the Central Government.

The candidate must possess valid

Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that

he/ she is a graduate on the

day he / she registers and

indicate the percentage of marks

obtained in Graduation

while registering online.



How to Apply for IBPS Job Openings 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online only from 12.07.2021 to 01.08.2021 by visiting IBPS official website .

Selection Procedure for Clerk Vacancy:

The selection of the candidates will be based on the performance during the interview.





