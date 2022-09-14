Jobs Assam: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Jobs Assam

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Clerk Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name Clerk Posts

5830

State-wise IBPS Clerk Vacancy list

1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 3 Posts

2. Andhra Pradesh: 263 Posts

3. Arunachal Pradesh: 11 Posts

4. Assam: 156 Posts

5. Bihar: 252 Posts

6. Chandigarh: 27 Posts

7. Chhattisgarh: 89 Posts

8. Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu:2 Posts

9. Delhi: 258 Posts

10. Goa: 58 Posts

11. Gujarat: 357 Posts

12. Haryana: 103 Posts

13. Himachal Pradesh: 102 Posts

14. Jammu and Kashmir: 25 Posts

15. Jharkhand: 78 Posts

16. Karnataka: 407 Posts

17. Kerala: 141 Posts

18. Ladakh: 0 Posts

19. Lakshadweep: 5 Posts

20. Madhya Pradesh: 324 Posts

21. Maharashtra: 799 Posts

22. Manipur: 6 Posts

23. Meghalaya: 9 Posts

24. Mizoram: 3 Posts

25. Nagaland: 9 Posts

26. Odisha: 229 Posts

27. Puducherry: 3 Posts

28. Punjab: 352 Posts

29. Rajasthan: 117 Posts

30. Sikkim: 27 Posts

31. Tamil Nadu: 268 Posts

32. Telangana: 263 Posts

33. Tripura: 8 Posts

34. Uttar Pradesh: 661 Posts

35. Uttarakhand: 49 Posts

Posts 36. West Bengal: 366 Posts

Location Across India

Salary Not Mentioned

Last Date 10/08/2021

Age 20- 28 years

Application Fees N/A



Educational Qualification for Department of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Vacancy:

Post Name Educational Qualification

Clerk To apply for the post of Clerk

at the Institute of Banking Personnel

Selection (IBPS), the candidate must

have done Graduation in any discipline

from a University recognized by the

Govt. Of India or any equivalent

qualification recognized as such by

the Central Government. The candidate

must possess a valid Mark-sheet/

Degree Certificate that he/she is

a graduate on the day he/she

registers and indicate the percentage

of marks obtained in Graduation while

registering online. Computer

Literacy: Operating and working knowledge

in computer systems is mandatory,

i.e. candidates should have a

Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree

in computer operations/ Language/ should

have studied Computer/ Information

Technology as one of the High

School/ College/ Institute subjects.

Proficiency in the Official Language of

the State/UT: Candidates should know

how to read/ write and speak the

Official Language of the State/UT for

which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply.



How to Apply for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online through IBPS official recruitment website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in from 12.07.2021 to 01.08.2021



