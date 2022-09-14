Jobs Assam: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Jobs Assam
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Clerk Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name Clerk Posts
5830
State-wise IBPS Clerk Vacancy list
1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 3 Posts
2. Andhra Pradesh: 263 Posts
3. Arunachal Pradesh: 11 Posts
4. Assam: 156 Posts
5. Bihar: 252 Posts
6. Chandigarh: 27 Posts
7. Chhattisgarh: 89 Posts
8. Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu:2 Posts
9. Delhi: 258 Posts
10. Goa: 58 Posts
11. Gujarat: 357 Posts
12. Haryana: 103 Posts
13. Himachal Pradesh: 102 Posts
14. Jammu and Kashmir: 25 Posts
15. Jharkhand: 78 Posts
16. Karnataka: 407 Posts
17. Kerala: 141 Posts
18. Ladakh: 0 Posts
19. Lakshadweep: 5 Posts
20. Madhya Pradesh: 324 Posts
21. Maharashtra: 799 Posts
22. Manipur: 6 Posts
23. Meghalaya: 9 Posts
24. Mizoram: 3 Posts
25. Nagaland: 9 Posts
26. Odisha: 229 Posts
27. Puducherry: 3 Posts
28. Punjab: 352 Posts
29. Rajasthan: 117 Posts
30. Sikkim: 27 Posts
31. Tamil Nadu: 268 Posts
32. Telangana: 263 Posts
33. Tripura: 8 Posts
34. Uttar Pradesh: 661 Posts
35. Uttarakhand: 49 Posts
Posts 36. West Bengal: 366 Posts
Location Across India
Salary Not Mentioned
Last Date 10/08/2021
Age 20- 28 years
Application Fees N/A
Educational Qualification for Department of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Vacancy:
Post Name Educational Qualification
Clerk To apply for the post of Clerk
at the Institute of Banking Personnel
Selection (IBPS), the candidate must
have done Graduation in any discipline
from a University recognized by the
Govt. Of India or any equivalent
qualification recognized as such by
the Central Government. The candidate
must possess a valid Mark-sheet/
Degree Certificate that he/she is
a graduate on the day he/she
registers and indicate the percentage
of marks obtained in Graduation while
registering online. Computer
Literacy: Operating and working knowledge
in computer systems is mandatory,
i.e. candidates should have a
Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree
in computer operations/ Language/ should
have studied Computer/ Information
Technology as one of the High
School/ College/ Institute subjects.
Proficiency in the Official Language of
the State/UT: Candidates should know
how to read/ write and speak the
Official Language of the State/UT for
which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply.
How to Apply for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online through IBPS official recruitment website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in from 12.07.2021 to 01.08.2021