Jobs Assam: ICSI Recruitment 2022

Institute of Company Secretaries of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Floor Manager. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
ICSI Job Opening
Name of Post Floor Manager
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs. 75,000/- Per Month
Age limit As per the Institute of Company Secretaries
of India Recruitment Notification, the
candidate should have a minimum
age of 35 years and a maximum of 55 years
Job Location Delhi – New Delhi
Last date 24-Oct-2022
Official Website icsi.edu
Educational Qualification
As per ICSI official notification candidate should have completed Diploma, Degree, Post Graduation from any of the recognized board or University. Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for ICSI Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at ICSI official website icsi.edu, Starting from 07-10-2022 to 24-Oct-2022