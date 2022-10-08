Jobs Assam: ICSI Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Institute of Company Secretaries of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Floor Manager. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ICSI Job Opening

Name of Post Floor Manager

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 75,000/- Per Month

Age limit As per the Institute of Company Secretaries

of India Recruitment Notification, the

candidate should have a minimum

age of 35 years and a maximum of 55 years

Job Location Delhi – New Delhi

Last date 24-Oct-2022

Official Website icsi.edu

Educational Qualification

As per ICSI official notification candidate should have completed Diploma, Degree, Post Graduation from any of the recognized board or University. Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for ICSI Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at ICSI official website icsi.edu, Starting from 07-10-2022 to 24-Oct-2022

