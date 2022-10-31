Jobs Assam: Intelligence Bureau Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
Intelligence Bureau has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Security Assistant/Executive Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Intelligence Bureau job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name Security Assistant/Executive
Posts 1671
Location All India Salary Rs. 18,000 – 69,100/- Per Month Last Date 25/11/2022
Age 18-27 years
Application Fees For All Candidates: Rs. 450/-
Educational Qualification for Intelligence Bureau Job Vacancy:
Post Name Educational Qualification
Security Assistant/Executive To apply for the post of
Security Assistant/Executive
at Intelligence Bureau, the
candidate should have done 10th
from any of the recognized board
or University.
How to Apply for Intelligence Bureau Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply Online at Intelligence Bureau official website mha.gov.in, Starting from 05-11-2022 to 25-Nov-2022