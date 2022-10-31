Jobs Assam: Intelligence Bureau Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Intelligence Bureau has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Security Assistant/Executive Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name Security Assistant/Executive

Posts 1671

Location All India Salary Rs. 18,000 – 69,100/- Per Month Last Date 25/11/2022

Age 18-27 years

Application Fees For All Candidates: Rs. 450/-

Educational Qualification for Intelligence Bureau Job Vacancy:

Security Assistant/Executive To apply for the post of

Security Assistant/Executive

at Intelligence Bureau, the

candidate should have done 10th

from any of the recognized board

or University.

How to Apply for Intelligence Bureau Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply Online at Intelligence Bureau official website mha.gov.in, Starting from 05-11-2022 to 25-Nov-2022

