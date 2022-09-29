Jobs Assam: ICSIL Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Plumber posts. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
ICSIL Job Opening
Name of Post Plumber
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs. 20,019/- Per Month
Job Location New Delhi
Last Date to Apply Online 01-Oct-2022
Application Fee No Application Fee.
Educational Qualification
As per ICSIL official notification candidate should have completed ITI from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for ICSIL Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at ICSIL official website icsil.in, Starting from 30-09-2022 to 01-Oct-2022