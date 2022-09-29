Jobs Assam: ICSIL Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Plumber posts. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ICSIL Job Opening

Name of Post Plumber

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 20,019/- Per Month

Job Location New Delhi

Last Date to Apply Online 01-Oct-2022

Application Fee No Application Fee.

Educational Qualification

As per ICSIL official notification candidate should have completed ITI from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for ICSIL Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at ICSIL official website icsil.in, Starting from 30-09-2022 to 01-Oct-2022

