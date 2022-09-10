Jobs Assam: ITI Limited Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
ITI Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Cost and Management Trainees Vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
ITI Limited Job Openings
About ITI Limited Job Requirement Details
Post Name Cost and Management Trainees
Posts 08
Location Bangalore
Salary Rs.10,000 - Rs.15,000 Per Month
Last Date 14/09/2022
Application Fees N/A
Website https://www.itiltd.in/careers
Educational Qualification for Cost and Management Trainees Vacancy:
Post Name: Cost and Management Trainees
Educational Qualification: Candidates registered for the intermediate course on or after 1st January 2008 and having pass in intermediate examination from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI)
How to Apply for ITI Limited Job Openings 2022:
Candidates are requested to submit applications online from the careers portal of ITI Limited https://www.itiltd.in/careers
Selection Process for Cost and Management Trainees Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Interview