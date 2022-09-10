Jobs Assam: ITI Limited Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

ITI Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Cost and Management Trainees Vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ITI Limited Job Openings

About ITI Limited Job Requirement Details

Post Name Cost and Management Trainees

Posts 08

Location Bangalore

Salary Rs.10,000 - Rs.15,000 Per Month

Last Date 14/09/2022

Application Fees N/A

Website https://www.itiltd.in/careers



Educational Qualification for Cost and Management Trainees Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: Candidates registered for the intermediate course on or after 1st January 2008 and having pass in intermediate examination from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI)

How to Apply for ITI Limited Job Openings 2022:

Candidates are requested to submit applications online from the careers portal of ITI Limited https://www.itiltd.in/careers

Selection Process for Cost and Management Trainees Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

