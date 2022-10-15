Jobs Assam: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
JNPT has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of Graduates vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
JNPT Job Opening
Name of Post Graduates
No.of Vacancy 2
Salary Rs. 25,000/- Per Month
Job Location Mumbai – Maharashtra
Apply mode E-Mail
Last Date 26-Oct-2022
Official Website jnport.gov.in
Educational Qualification
As per JNPT official notification candidate should have completed Graduation from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview