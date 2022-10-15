Jobs Assam: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

JNPT has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of Graduates vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

JNPT Job Opening

Name of Post Graduates

No.of Vacancy 2

Salary Rs. 25,000/- Per Month

Job Location Mumbai – Maharashtra

Apply mode E-Mail

Last Date 26-Oct-2022

Official Website jnport.gov.in

Educational Qualification

As per JNPT official notification candidate should have completed Graduation from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

