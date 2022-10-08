Jobs Assam: JNU Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Jawaharlal Nehru University has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below.
JNU Job Opening
Name of Post Junior Research Fellow
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs. 31,000/- Per Month
Job Location Delhi – New Delhi
Last date 28-Oct-2022
Official Website jnu.ac.in
Educational Qualification
As per JNU official notification candidate should have completed Masters Degree in Chemical Sciences, Biochemistry from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for JNU Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Prof. Vibha Tandon, Special Centre for Molecular Medicines, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi-110067 and soft copy of application Send Through Email Id: vtandon@mail.jnu.ac.in