Jobs Assam: JNU Recruitment 2022

Jawaharlal Nehru University has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

JNU Job Opening

Name of Post Junior Research Fellow

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 31,000/- Per Month

Job Location Delhi – New Delhi

Last date 28-Oct-2022

Official Website jnu.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per JNU official notification candidate should have completed Masters Degree in Chemical Sciences, Biochemistry from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for JNU Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Prof. Vibha Tandon, Special Centre for Molecular Medicines, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi-110067 and soft copy of application Send Through Email Id: vtandon@mail.jnu.ac.in

