Jobs Assam: Lumding College Recruitment 2022

Lumding College, Hojai has published a recruitment notification for the 05 posts of Librarian and Assistant Professor in Physics, Chemistry and Political Science departments. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

Lumding College Job Opening

Name of Post Assistant Professor Librarian

No.of Vacancy 04 01

Name of the Subjects and

Vacancies: Physics: 1 Post [UR-1]

Chemistry: 2 Posta [UR-2]

Political Science: 1 Post [UR(EWS)-1]

Salary UGC pay scale of Rs. 57,700/- N/A

-1,82,400/-with other allowances

as per rule of Assam Government

Age limit 38 years as on 1st day of the year

in which the advertisement is

issued with relaxation of 5 years

for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC/MOBC

and 10 years for PwD candidates. N/A

Job Location Assam

Last date With in 15 days from the date of publication

of the advertisement [DoA 12-10-2022]

Required Eligibility

Name of Post Eligibility

Assistant Professor Educational Qualification and the

selection procedure will be as per Govt.

office memorandum No. AHE.239/ 2021/68,

dated: 24.01.2022 with NET/SLET/SET as

mandatory eligibility condition. Candidates

having Ph. D degree in accordance with the

UGC (minimum standard and procedure for

award of Ph. D degree regulations, 2009)

are exempted from the requirements of

the minimum eligibility condition of

NET/ SLET/SET. Candidates should not be

more than 38 (Thirty Eight) years of age

on 01.01.2022 with relaxation as per Govt.

norms for SC/ST/OBC/ MOBC/PWD candidates.

The candidates must be permanent resident

of Assam and should know the local

language.

Librarian As per UGC norms

How to Apply for Lumding College Recruitment

To apply for the post of Assistant Professor and Librarian in Lumding College, Hojai interested candidates have to fill up the applications in prescribed format as given below in the important links section along with self attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards.

The candidates must have a Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) In service candidates must apply through proper channel with NOC obtained from the concerned authority.

Application, accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Lumding College, Lumding, Hojai, payable Assam payble at PNB Lumding Branch(IFSC: PUNB0321200) and it must reach the Lumding College, Lumding, Hojai, Assam within 15 (fifteen) days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

