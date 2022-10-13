Jobs Assam: Lumding College Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Lumding College, Hojai has published a recruitment notification for the 05 posts of Librarian and Assistant Professor in Physics, Chemistry and Political Science departments. More details about the recruitment are provided below.
Lumding College Job Opening
Name of Post Assistant Professor Librarian
No.of Vacancy 04 01
Name of the Subjects and
Vacancies: Physics: 1 Post [UR-1]
Chemistry: 2 Posta [UR-2]
Political Science: 1 Post [UR(EWS)-1]
Salary UGC pay scale of Rs. 57,700/- N/A
-1,82,400/-with other allowances
as per rule of Assam Government
Age limit 38 years as on 1st day of the year
in which the advertisement is
issued with relaxation of 5 years
for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC/MOBC
and 10 years for PwD candidates. N/A
Job Location Assam
Last date With in 15 days from the date of publication
of the advertisement [DoA 12-10-2022]
Required Eligibility
Name of Post Eligibility
Assistant Professor Educational Qualification and the
selection procedure will be as per Govt.
office memorandum No. AHE.239/ 2021/68,
dated: 24.01.2022 with NET/SLET/SET as
mandatory eligibility condition. Candidates
having Ph. D degree in accordance with the
UGC (minimum standard and procedure for
award of Ph. D degree regulations, 2009)
are exempted from the requirements of
the minimum eligibility condition of
NET/ SLET/SET. Candidates should not be
more than 38 (Thirty Eight) years of age
on 01.01.2022 with relaxation as per Govt.
norms for SC/ST/OBC/ MOBC/PWD candidates.
The candidates must be permanent resident
of Assam and should know the local
language.
Librarian As per UGC norms
How to Apply for Lumding College Recruitment
To apply for the post of Assistant Professor and Librarian in Lumding College, Hojai interested candidates have to fill up the applications in prescribed format as given below in the important links section along with self attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards.
The candidates must have a Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) In service candidates must apply through proper channel with NOC obtained from the concerned authority.
Application, accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Lumding College, Lumding, Hojai, payable Assam payble at PNB Lumding Branch(IFSC: PUNB0321200) and it must reach the Lumding College, Lumding, Hojai, Assam within 15 (fifteen) days from the date of publication of the advertisement.