Jobs Assam: MAMC Recruitment 2022

Maulana Azad Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Resident. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
MAMC Job Opening
Name of Post Senior Resident
No.of Vacancy 01
Age limit As per the Maulana Azad Medical College recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 45 years , as on 22-09-2022.
Salary Rs. 67,700/- Per Month
Job Location Delhi – New Delhi
Walk-in-date 22-Sep-2022
Official Website mamc.ac.in
Educational Qualification
As per MAMC official notification candidate should have completed Degree in Superspeciality, MBBS, M.Ch, MS, D.N.B, Post Graduation in General Surgery from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Walk-in-Interview
How to apply for MAMC Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Dir. Proessor & Head Department of Pediatric Surgery Maulana Azad Medical College & Associated Lok Nayak Hospital Delhi – 110002 on 22-Sep-2022