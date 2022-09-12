Jobs Assam: MAMC Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Maulana Azad Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Resident. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

MAMC Job Opening

Name of Post Senior Resident

No.of Vacancy 01

Age limit As per the Maulana Azad Medical College recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 45 years , as on 22-09-2022.

Salary Rs. 67,700/- Per Month

Job Location Delhi – New Delhi

Walk-in-date 22-Sep-2022

Official Website mamc.ac.in



Educational Qualification

As per MAMC official notification candidate should have completed Degree in Superspeciality, MBBS, M.Ch, MS, D.N.B, Post Graduation in General Surgery from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Walk-in-Interview

How to apply for MAMC Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Dir. Proessor & Head Department of Pediatric Surgery Maulana Azad Medical College & Associated Lok Nayak Hospital Delhi – 110002 on 22-Sep-2022

