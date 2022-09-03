Jobs Assam: Meghalaya Zoo Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Meghalaya Zoo Project Implementation Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Meghalaya Zoo Job Opening
Name of Post Veterinary Assistant Surgeon
No.of Vacancy Various
Salary Rs. 57,000/- Per Month
Job Location Shillong – Meghalaya
Walk-in-date 05-Sep-2022
Official Website megforest.gov.in
Educational Qualification
As per Meghalaya Zoo official notification candidate should have completed B.V.Sc/ B.V.Sc & A.H, M.V.Sc from any of the recognized board or University. Selection Process
Walk-In Interview
How to apply for Meghalaya Zoo Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address O/o of the Chief Executive Officer, Meghalaya Zoo Project Implementation Society, Shillong, Sylvan House, Lower Lachumiere. on 05-Sep-2022