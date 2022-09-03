Jobs Assam: Meghalaya Zoo Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Meghalaya Zoo Project Implementation Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Meghalaya Zoo Job Opening

Name of Post Veterinary Assistant Surgeon

No.of Vacancy Various

Salary Rs. 57,000/- Per Month

Job Location Shillong – Meghalaya

Walk-in-date 05-Sep-2022

Official Website megforest.gov.in



Educational Qualification

As per Meghalaya Zoo official notification candidate should have completed B.V.Sc/ B.V.Sc & A.H, M.V.Sc from any of the recognized board or University. Selection Process

Walk-In Interview

How to apply for Meghalaya Zoo Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address O/o of the Chief Executive Officer, Meghalaya Zoo Project Implementation Society, Shillong, Sylvan House, Lower Lachumiere. on 05-Sep-2022



