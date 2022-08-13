Jobs Assam: Ministry Of Health and Family welfare Goverment of India

MoHFW Recruitment 2022
Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Finance Analyst. Interested and Eligible Candidates may apply here. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Jobs Assam
Qualification
MBA (Finance) or PGDBM/PGDBA specialized in finance from a recognized Institution. Experience of at least 5 years in finance and accounts matters in social, private or government sector. Knowledge of computerized accounting packages such as Tally, MS Office
How to apply
Candidates are requested to fill the online application correctly which is available on the NHSRC website (http://nhsrcindia.org). Applications will be accepted in the prescribed online application format only. The last date for receiving applications is 23-Aug-2022