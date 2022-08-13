Jobs Assam: Ministry Of Health and Family welfare Goverment of India

Qualification

MBA (Finance) or PGDBM/PGDBA specialized in finance from a recognized Institution. Experience of at least 5 years in finance and accounts matters in social, private or government sector. Knowledge of computerized accounting packages such as Tally, MS Office



How to apply

Candidates are requested to fill the online application correctly which is available on the NHSRC website (http://nhsrcindia.org). Applications will be accepted in the prescribed online application format only. The last date for receiving applications is 23-Aug-2022



