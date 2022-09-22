Jobs Assam: NABCONS Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Cluster Coordinator on contract basis for the project "Knowledge Partner as part of PMU at the State level under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund" in West Bengal. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NABCONS Job Opening

Name of Post Cluster Coordinator

No.of Vacancy 06

Salary Rs. 24,000/- per month +

Rs. 5000/- (Travel and

Lodging allowance)

Age limit Up to 45 years

Job Location West Bengal

Last date 28th September 2022

Educational Qualification

Masters in Agriculture and allied sector/Rural Development /B.Tech in Agriculture Engineering

Experience : Desirable : 1-2 years of experience in implementation of agricultural and allied sector schemes.

How to apply

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the link https://forms.office.com/r/1e6136Wuxs up to 28th September 2022



