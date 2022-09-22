Jobs Assam: NABCONS Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Cluster Coordinator on contract basis for the project "Knowledge Partner as part of PMU at the State level under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund" in West Bengal. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
NABCONS Job Opening
Name of Post Cluster Coordinator
No.of Vacancy 06
Salary Rs. 24,000/- per month +
Rs. 5000/- (Travel and
Lodging allowance)
Age limit Up to 45 years
Job Location West Bengal
Last date 28th September 2022
Educational Qualification
Masters in Agriculture and allied sector/Rural Development /B.Tech in Agriculture Engineering
Experience : Desirable : 1-2 years of experience in implementation of agricultural and allied sector schemes.
How to apply
Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the link https://forms.office.com/r/1e6136Wuxs up to 28th September 2022