Jobs Assam: Nagaland PSC Recruitment 2022

Nagaland Public Service Commission is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Nagaland PSC Job Opening
Name of Post Assistant Professor
No.of Vacancy 5 Posts
Salary Not Mentioned
Job Location Kohima
Apply mode Online
Last Date 15/10/2022
Official Website npsc.nagaland.gov.in.
Selection process
Candidates will be selected based on written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview.
How to apply for Nagaland PSCRecruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website npsc.nagaland.gov.in