Jobs Assam: Nagaland PSC Recruitment 2022

Nagaland Public Service Commission is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Nagaland PSC Job Opening

Name of Post Assistant Professor

No.of Vacancy 5 Posts

Salary Not Mentioned

Job Location Kohima

Apply mode Online

Last Date 15/10/2022

Official Website npsc.nagaland.gov.in.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview.

How to apply for Nagaland PSCRecruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website npsc.nagaland.gov.in

