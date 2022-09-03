Jobs Assam: Nagaland University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Nagaland University invites candidates to fill 1 Research Associate vacancies in Zunheboto. More details about the recruitment are provided below.
Nagaland University Job Opening
Name of Post Research Associate
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs.47,000 Per Month
Job Location Zunheboto – Nagaland
Walk-in-date 12-Sep-2022
Official Website nagalanduniversity.ac.in
Educational Qualification
Candidates must hold M.Phil/Ph.D Degree
.How to Apply
12/09/2022 is the Walkin date for Nagaland University Recruitment 2022. Candidates must reach the venue on time and also carry the required things for the interview.