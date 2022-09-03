Jobs Assam: Nagaland University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Nagaland University invites candidates to fill 1 Research Associate vacancies in Zunheboto. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

Nagaland University Job Opening

Name of Post Research Associate

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs.47,000 Per Month

Job Location Zunheboto – Nagaland

Walk-in-date 12-Sep-2022

Official Website nagalanduniversity.ac.in

Educational Qualification

Candidates must hold M.Phil/Ph.D Degree

.How to Apply

12/09/2022 is the Walkin date for Nagaland University Recruitment 2022. Candidates must reach the venue on time and also carry the required things for the interview.







