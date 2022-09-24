Jobs Assam: NCB Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Narcotics Control Bureau is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant/ Information Technology Experts. More details about the recruitment are provided below.
NCB Job Opening
Name of Post Consultant/ Information Technology Experts No.of Vacancy 10
Salary As Per Norms
Job Location Delhi – New Delhi
Last date 14-Nov-2022
Official Website narcoticsindia.nic.in
Educational Qualification
As per NCB official notification.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for NCB Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Specified Address in the Notification