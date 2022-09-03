Jobs Assam: National Board of Examinations Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

National Board of Examinations Job Opening Name of Post Executive Director No.of Vacancy 01 Salary Rs.144,200 - Rs.218,200 Per Month Job Location New Delhi Last date 10/10/2022 Official Website natboard.edu.in

Qualification for National Board of Examinations Recruitment

Candidates must hold MS/MD, MPH. Visit the official website for more details.

About National Board of Examinations

National Board of Examinations (NBE) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India), Government of India, and established in 1975 at New Delhi as a Society under Delhi Society registration act, to standardizing postgraduate medical education and examination in India.



