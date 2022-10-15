Jobs Assam: National Board of Examinations Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
National Board of Examinations has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of Senior Accountant vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
National Board of Examinations Job Opening
Name of Post Senior Accountant
No.of Vacancy 1
Salary Rs. 50,000/- Per Month
Job Location Delhi – New Delhi
Apply mode Offline
Last Date 19-Oct-2022
Official Website natboard.edu.in
Educational Qualification
As per National Board of Examinations official notification candidate should have completed CA from any of the recognized board or University. Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for National Board of Examinations Recruitment 2022 Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Joint Director (Admin), National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NAMS Building, Ansari Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, New Delhi – 110029.