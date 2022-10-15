Jobs Assam: National Board of Examinations Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

National Board of Examinations has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of Senior Accountant vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Board of Examinations Job Opening

Name of Post Senior Accountant

No.of Vacancy 1

Salary Rs. 50,000/- Per Month

Job Location Delhi – New Delhi

Apply mode Offline

Last Date 19-Oct-2022

Official Website natboard.edu.in

Educational Qualification

As per National Board of Examinations official notification candidate should have completed CA from any of the recognized board or University. Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for National Board of Examinations Recruitment 2022 Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Joint Director (Admin), National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NAMS Building, Ansari Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, New Delhi – 110029.

