Jobs Assam: National Book Trust India Job Notification 2022

National Book Trust India (NBT India) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Editorial Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
National Book Trust India Job Openings
About NBT Job Requirement Details
Post Name Editorial Assistant
Posts 01 Location Delhi – New Delhi
Salary Rs.30,000 - Rs.50,000 Per Month
Last Date 04/11/2022 Age 45 years
Website nbtindia.gov.in
Educational Qualification for Editorial Assistant Vacancy:
Post Name Educational Qualification
Editorial Assistant Graduation
Proficiency in the specified language.
Working knowledge of Hindi.
Three years' work experience with knowledge
of proof reading, editing, translation,
book assessment writing, content
development, booklet layout designing
etc.
Knowledge of working on PageMaker, Excel
and other software.
Master's degree in the specified language
How to Apply for National Book Trust India (NBT India) Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply in application duly completed in all respect should reach the Assistant Director
Selection Process For Editorial Assistant Job Vacancy:
Selection Process will be based on Interview