Jobs Assam: National Book Trust India Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

National Book Trust India (NBT India) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Editorial Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Book Trust India Job Openings

About NBT Job Requirement Details

Post Name Editorial Assistant

Posts 01 Location Delhi – New Delhi

Salary Rs.30,000 - Rs.50,000 Per Month

Last Date 04/11/2022 Age 45 years

Website nbtindia.gov.in

Educational Qualification for Editorial Assistant Vacancy:

Post Name Educational Qualification

Editorial Assistant Graduation

Proficiency in the specified language.

Working knowledge of Hindi.

Three years' work experience with knowledge

of proof reading, editing, translation,

book assessment writing, content

development, booklet layout designing

etc.

Knowledge of working on PageMaker, Excel

and other software.

Master's degree in the specified language

How to Apply for National Book Trust India (NBT India) Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply in application duly completed in all respect should reach the Assistant Director

Selection Process For Editorial Assistant Job Vacancy:

Selection Process will be based on Interview

