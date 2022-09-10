Jobs Assam: NBPGR Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of 01 Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
NBPGR Job Openings
About NBPGR Job Requirement Details
Post Name Junior Research Fellow
Posts 01
Location New Delhi
Salary Rs.31,000-/ Per Month
Last Date 30/09/2022
Age 35 Years
Application Fees N/A
Qualification for Junior Research Fellow Vacancy:
Post Name Educational Qualification
Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Candidates should have completed M.Sc in Botany
How to Apply for NBPGR Job Openings 2022:
Candidate that is interested and fulfill all the eligibility criteria can apply online by visiting nbpgr.ernet.in