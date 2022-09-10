Jobs Assam: NBPGR Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of 01 Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name Junior Research Fellow

Posts 01

Location New Delhi

Salary Rs.31,000-/ Per Month

Last Date 30/09/2022

Age 35 Years

Application Fees N/A

Qualification for Junior Research Fellow Vacancy:

Post Name Educational Qualification

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Candidates should have completed M.Sc in Botany



How to Apply for NBPGR Job Openings 2022:

Candidate that is interested and fulfill all the eligibility criteria can apply online by visiting nbpgr.ernet.in



