Jobs Assam: National Chemical Laboratory Job Notification 2022

National Chemical Laboratory announced an employment notification for the recruitment of 03 Project Associate-I vacancy. National Chemical Laboratory Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
National Chemical Laboratory Job Openings
About NCL Job Requirement Details
Post Name Project Associate-I
Posts 03
Age 35 Years
Salary Rs.25,000 - Rs.31,000 Per Month
Last Date 17/09/2022
Location Pune
Application Process Online
Application Fees N/A
Website https://www.ncl-india.org/
Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Project Associate-I Vacancy:
Candidate should have completed B.Tech/B.E, M.Sc from any of the recognized board or University.
How to Apply for NCL Job Opening 2022:
To apply interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online:http://jobs.ncl.res.in
Selection Process for Project Associate-I Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Online Interview.