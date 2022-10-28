Jobs Assam: National Chemical Laboratory Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
National Chemical Laboratory announced an employment notification for the recruitment of 01 Project Associate-I vacancy. National Chemical Laboratory Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
National Chemical Laboratory Job Openings
About NCL Job Requirement Details
Post Name Project Associate-I
Posts 01
Age 35 Years
Salary Rs.25,000 - Rs.31,000 Per Month
Last Date 03/11/2022
Location Pune
Application Process Online
Application Fees N/A
Website https://www.ncl-india.org/
Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Project Associate-I Vacancy:
Master's Degree in Natural or Agricultural Sciences/MVSc or bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology or Medicine from a recognized University or equivalent.
How to Apply for National Chemical Laboratory Job Opening 2022:
To apply interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online:http://jobs.ncl.res.in
Selection Process for Project Associate-I Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Online Interview.