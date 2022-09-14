Jobs Assam: National Commission for Women Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

National Commission for Women is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Secretary. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below

National Commission for Women Job Openings

About NCW Job Requirement Details

Post Name Deputy Secretary

No. of posts 01

Age limit Not mentioned

Salary Level- 12

Job location Delhi

Last Date 25/09/2022

Selection Process Interview

Educational Qualification for Deputy Secretary Vacancy:

The candidate should have completed graduation from any of the recognized board or University.

How to apply for National Commission for Women Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to visit ncw.nic.in



