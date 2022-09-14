Jobs Assam: National Commission for Women Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
National Commission for Women is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Secretary. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below
National Commission for Women Job Openings
About NCW Job Requirement Details
Post Name Deputy Secretary
No. of posts 01
Age limit Not mentioned
Salary Level- 12
Job location Delhi
Last Date 25/09/2022
Selection Process Interview
Educational Qualification for Deputy Secretary Vacancy:
The candidate should have completed graduation from any of the recognized board or University.
How to apply for National Commission for Women Job Openings:
Interested and eligible candidates are required to visit ncw.nic.in