Jobs Assam: NCRB Job Recruitment 2022

National Crime Records Bureau Officials recently published a job notification to fill up 04 Posts of Head Constable (Dvr). All the eligible aspirants can check the NCRB career official website i.e., ncrb.gov.in recruitment 2022. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Crime Records Bureau Job Openings

About NCRB Job Requirement Details

Post Name Head Constable (Driver)

No. of Posts 04

Age Limit 56 Years

Salary (Level - 4) Rs.25,500 - Rs.81,100 Per Month

Job Location New Delhi

Last Date 24/09/2022

Application Fee N/A

Website ncrb.gov.in

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Head Constable Vacancy:

The candidate Should have 3 years' Experience of driving a light motor vehicle or heavy motor vehicle

How To Apply for NCRB Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the website ncrb.gov.in

Selection Procedure for Head Constable Job Vacancy:

The selection of the candidates will be based on the interview.







