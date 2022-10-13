Jobs Assam: NCRB Job Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

National Crime Records Bureau Officials recently published a job notification to fill up Deputy Director. All the eligible aspirants can check the NCRB career official website i.e., ncrb.gov.in recruitment 2022. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Crime Records Bureau Job Openings

About NCRB Job Requirement Details

Post Name Deputy Director

No. of Posts 01

Age Limit Not Mentioned

Salary As Per Norms

Job Location New Delhi

Last Date 01/12/2022

Application Fee N/A

Website ncrb.gov.in

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Deputy Director Vacancy:

The candidate must be Graduate from a recognized university

How To Apply for NCRB Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the website ncrb.gov.in

Selection Procedure for Deputy Director Job Vacancy:

The selection of the candidates will be based on the interview.