Jobs Assam: National Disaster Management Authority Job Notification 2022

National Disaster Management Authority Job Notification 2022

National Disaster Management Authority invites applications for the post of 01 Senior Consultant vacancy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

About NDMA Job Requirement Details

Post Name Senior Consultant

Posts 01 Post

Age Limit 50 Years

Salary Rs.125,000 - Rs.175,000 Per Month

Application Process Online

Last Date 22/08/2022

Location New Delhi

Application Fees N/A

Website ndma.gov.in

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Senior Consultant Vacancy: