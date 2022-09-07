Jobs Assam: National Disaster Management Authority Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

National Disaster Management Authority invites applications for the post of Project Manager vacancy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

National Disaster Management Authority Job Openings

About NDMA Job Requirement Details

Post Name Project Manager

Posts 01

Age Limit 56 Years

Salary Pay level 11 (as per 7th CPC) Application Process Online

Last Date 28/09/2022

Location New Delhi

Application Fees N/A

Website ndma.gov.in



Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Project Manager Vacancy:

Post Name : Project Manager

Qualifications : Holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or Department. OR With five year's service in Level 9/ Level 10 in Pay Matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to PB-2/PB-3 with Grade Pay Rs.5400 (Pre-revised scale); OR An Officer of General Central Service Group 'B' / CSS with 8 years' service in Level 8 (Rs.47600-151100) in Pay Matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to PB-2 with Grade Pay Rs.4800 (Pre-revised Scale) Candidates having experience in Project Management of Externally Aided Projects and well conversant with the working of International lending organizations such as Asian Development Bank, World Bank etc. will be given due weightage



How to Apply for NDMA Job Opening 2022:

To apply Interested candidates are required to visit ndma.gov.in

Selection Process for Project Manager Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Deputation.







